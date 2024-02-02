February 2, 2024

Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border

farmers protest in brussels
A farmer throws an egg towards the police during yesterdays farmer's protest outside the European Parliament in Brussels

Farmers have blocked several border crossings between Belgium and the Netherlands, Belgian and Dutch traffic centres said on Friday, as they protest against grievances including taxes, rising costs, cheap imports and bureaucracy.

The border crossing in the direction of Antwerp, Belgium’s second-biggest city and home to Europe’s second-biggest port, is one of the blocked crossings, according to a post on social media platform X.

Local media reported that the protests started late on Thursday night on the Belgian side with some Dutch farmers joining later.

Dutch authorities have advised against travelling to Belgium on Friday if possible.

In western Belgium, farmers have been blocking trucks from entering or leaving the port of Zeebrugge, part of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, for several days, with Flemish broadcaster VRT reporting that almost 2,000 trucks are stuck.

Local police said they were providing the drivers with catering and sanitary facilities.

A spokesperson for the Zeebrugge port said on Wednesday that the docks were filling up and would reach capacity if protests continued throughout the week.

Farmers strike across Europe

Farmers elsewhere in Europe are similarly disgruntled, with unrest seen in Germany, Poland, Greece, Portugal and Romania.

The protests have exposed tensions over the impact on farming of the EU’s drive to tackle climate change, as well as of opening the door to cheap Ukrainian imports to help Kyiv’s war effort.

