Smuggler in manslaughter case sees remand renewed

File photo: The overloaded boat that arrived last Wednesday

A 47-year-old smuggler facing manslaughter charges after a child rescued from a migrant ship died, had his remand order renewed for seven days on Friday.

With his existing remand order expiring, Famagusta district court re-remanded him for another seven days, as police continue investigations.

The 47-year-old was arrested after he was named as the captain of a boat cramped with 61 migrants, many of which were unconscious after being out at sea for seven days.

One child aged three died in hospital, despite attempts to save her life.

The boat set off from Lebanon on January 18 containing 61 individuals from Syria. Specifically, there were 42 men, four women and 15 children, of which five were unaccompanied.

The boat was spotted a week later off the shores of Cape Greco, with many unconscious and some with fractured lower limbs.

Five children in total were hospitalised, and many individuals were dehydrated.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of manslaughter, seeking to profit by aiding third-country nationals enter the country, smuggling, transporting persons by sea in an unsafe or overloaded boat, conspiracy to commit a felony, attempting to cause a shipwreck and leaving the Republic from an unauthorised port.

