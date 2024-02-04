February 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: More snow in Troodos

By Staff Reporter08
Troodos, Cyprus

More snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountain range on Sunday as winter continues to bite.

Temperatures in the region will rise to a high of six degrees Celsius during the day, falling to a minimum of a single degree Celsius overnight. The depths of the snow at Troodos square at sunrise was 23 centimetres.

Elsewhere, partial cloud and isolated rains are expected mostly in the west of the island.

Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland and 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, while winds may be as strong as five Beaufort on the coasts.

Overnight, partial cloud is expected to persist, with showers in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to six degrees Celsius inland and nine degrees Celsius on the coasts.

The clouds and rain are forecast to remain through Monday, though sunny weather is expected to arrive on Tuesday and remain through Wednesday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Possible power cuts across much of island

Tom Cleaver

Taxpayers will pay the cost of LNG debacle

Kyriacos Iacovides

Another pro-Palestine protest held in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

Paphos farmers protest in solidarity with Europeans

Tom Cleaver

Driver arrested six times over alcohol limit

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriots hope to begin halloumi exports in June

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign