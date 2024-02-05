Today’s weather: Mostly sunny

February 5, 2024

Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated rains expected in the early morning, mainly in the west and the mountains. The day will turn main mainly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 18C inland, 20C on the coast and 6C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and locally up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will be clear with temperatures dropping to 6C inland, 7C on the south and east coasts, 9C on the west and north coasts and 1C in the higher mountains, frost is expected. Winds will gradually turn mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures significantly above average for the season, while partial clouds are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a drop in temperature.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuing the bulletin, was 21 cm.

