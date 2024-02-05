February 5, 2024

Flu and Covid jabs at walk-in centres

Flu and Covid jabs are now available at walk-in vaccination centres as the ministry of health rolled out a new programme on Monday.

Vaccination centres will operate nationwide from from 8am to 2:30pm, where both vaccines, or only one, will be given out through walk-ins.

The centres are at the state fair in Nicosia, Larnaca old hospital, and Linopetra Health Centre from Monday to Friday.

Paphos general hospital will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 2:30pm.

Vaccinations will also available at Famagusta Health Centre on Wednesday and Friday at the same times. , Kyperounta Vaccination Centre will be open only on Wednesdays.

Polis Chrysochous Hospital will operate as a vaccination centre on Tuesdays from 9am to 1:30pm by appointment only.

