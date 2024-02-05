February 5, 2024

House president calls for regular National Council meetings

House president Annita Demetriou

The National Council should convene on a regular basis, particularly as the Cyprus problem is at a ‘crucial point’, House president and Disy party leader Annita Demetriou said on Monday.

“We call on the president to take the advisory role of the National Council seriously,” as it can ensure all parties are on the same page, she said.

Demetriou said this was a crucial moment in the Cyprus problem, where the correct handling of the strategy at the political and diplomatic level required the full coordination of all political parties.

Equally important, she said, was for the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy to gain a comprehensive picture of how things stand.

“The key to achieving the collectivity needed to seize every opportunity to break the deadlock and restart the negotiations from where they left off in Crans-Montana, on the basis of the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, lies in the immediate and thorough briefing of all political forces on what has been negotiated,” Demetriou added.

