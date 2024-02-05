February 5, 2024

Forty-seven illegal residents arrested

File photo: Police patrolling Nicosia's old town

A coordinated police operation saw 47 illegal foreign nationals arrested on Monday morning in the Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos districts.

According to a statement released by the police, immediate repatriation procedures have been initiated as part of operations to clamp down on illegal residence.

The operation involved members of the migration department and the police’s Green Line surveillance division.

 

