February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New traffic cameras in operation in Limassol and Larnaca

Eight new traffic cameras are in operation in Limassol and Larnaca as of Monday.

According to the police, in Limassol, two cameras have been activated at the intersection of 28th October and Iakovou Tombazi Avenues, another two at the Amathounta Avenue intersection opposite the Arsinoe hotel, and two at the junction of Amathounta Avenue and Ariadne Street.

Four fixed cameras were already operating in Limassol district at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios III- Nikos Pattichis and Archbishop Leontios Avenues and four at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios III and Ayia Zoni Avenues.

In Larnaca, two cameras will be activated on a section of the Kiti-Mazotos road.

Gradual introduction of traffic cameras is expected in another 12 places, in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

By the end of March a total of 90 fixed cameras will be in operation at 30 points on the road network, with the goal of reducing serious and fatal collisions.

