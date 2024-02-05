February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

PwC Cyprus celebrates trainees’ ACCA exam achievements

By Press Release01
PwC Cyprus celebrates trainees’ ACCA exam achievements

PwC Cyprus hosted another successful ACCA Award Ceremony at the organisation’s Experience Centre, in the presence of PwC Cyprus CEO Philippos Soseilos, and Chief People Officer Anna Loizou.

The ceremony honoured the remarkable achievements of our ACCA trainees and students in the recent ACCA examinations. We are delighted to recognise the exceptional talent and dedication of the following individuals:

  • Theofilos Christou (ACCA Student): Achieved First Place in Cyprus and 18th Worldwide in Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) paper in the June 2023 exam session.
  • Ghina Kardas (ACA Trainee, 2021 Intake): Secured First Place in Cyprus and 12th Worldwide in Financial Management (FM) paper in the June 2023 exam session.
  • Sauli Sheykho (ACA Trainee, 2021 Intake): Attained First Place in Cyprus and 36th Worldwide in Audit and Assurance (AA) paper in the September 2023 exam session.
  • Yannis Komodromos (ACCA Trainee, 2021 Intake): Earned First Place in Cyprus and 37th Worldwide in Advanced Financial Management (AFM) in the September 2023 exam session.

“The achievements of our trainees and students in the ACCA examinations are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality training provided by PwC Cyprus,” commented CEO Soseilos.

“We are immensely proud of their success and are committed to continuing our support for their professional growth and excellence. These accomplishments highlight the individual talents, but also reinforce the strength of our training programs in nurturing future leaders in finance and accounting.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

New Taycan impresses with up to 587km real-world range

Press Release

Renault Captur, Arkana now available from Pilakoutas Group

Press Release

UNIC culinary event to support Karaiskakio Foundation

Press Release

UoL kicks off 2024 with glowing achievements

Press Release

L’Atelier Robuchon again named island’s best restaurant

Press Release

CyI heads innovative Horizon Europe climate project

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign