February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three offers submitted for Paphos marina tender

By Tom Cleaver036
paphos marina cyprus business now tourism
The planned Paphos marina project in Kissonerga

Three companies have submitted offers regarding the tender for consulting services for the Paphos marina project, Paphos chamber of commerce chairman George Mais said on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he said the consultants will aid the designated contracting authority, the deputy tourism ministry to prepare tender forms for the marina’s construction.

He added that the evaluation of the bids will be completed in April, and that subsequent to that, an offer will be extended to the successful bidder.

Consultants will then be hired by the end of 2024, by which point tenders for investment in the construction side of the project itself will have been announced.

The Paphos marina is planned to be built in the Potima area, near the village of Kissonerga. It is hoped that the marina will attract pleasure boats and further increase maritime tourism, while also attracting investment to the area.

