February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots begin upgrade works at Ayios Dhometios

By Tom Cleaver07
Works at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point

Construction works began on Monday in the north to upgrade the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

The works are aimed at “transforming the crossing point into a structure which will allow faster crossings … to improve its current situation with two lanes on both the departure and arrival side, to meet needs as regards parking, and to modernise the services offered in terms of cafes and similar things.”

As part of the works, a separate section will be built for tourist buses crossing to the north, and a separate space for people buying car insurance.

Tolga Tufekci, head of the company contracted to carry out the works, said they will be completed “as soon as possible”.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

