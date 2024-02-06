February 6, 2024

Arson attack on bar in Limassol

By Rony Junior El Daccache

Arsonists targeted a restaurant/bar in Limassol on Monday night.

Police said the fire caused minor damage to equipment and the glass door of the bar, Frankie’s Social.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

After police and firefighters investigated at the scene, it was discovered that the fire was started using flammable materials.

Investigations are still ongoing.

 

