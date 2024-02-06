Bitcoin steady at $42K following $1B USDT issuance; Whales eye promising new AI Crypto

After the SEC’s decision on Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs introduced new positive sentiment for the cryptocurrency market, BTC is set to deliver higher prices as bullish momentum pushed it to $42,000 last week – although it has since dropped again slightly. The popular Tether (USDT) stablecoin’s fresh influx of capital into the cryptocurrency ecosystem supports BTC‘s bullish surge. According to reports, Tether recently minted $1 billion worth of tokens, introducing more liquidity into the market.

As the bullish sentiment pushes upside expectations, whale activity has increased in InQubeta (QUBE), especially during its ongoing presale event. The cryptocurrency platform continues to hit new milestones while recording a massive influx of investors into its presale. This performance has caught high-end investors’ attention and set it on a path to becoming a billion-dollar venture.

Let’s explore whales’ interest in InQubeta while discussing Bitcoin’s performance following Tether’s $1 billion infusion.

InQubeta’s (QUBE) explosive potential catches the interest of Whale investors

InQubeta is one of the DeFi platforms with affiliations in the AI industry. Its QUBE token has received positive reception since Chat-GPT’s campaign, showing investors the potential of artificial intelligence. InQubeta has gained recognition as the best crypto to invest in because it allows investors to make millions by investing in NFTs representing investments in AI technologies.

Since the AI industry is slated to rake in more than a trillion dollars by the end of this decade, interest in AI-linked investment opportunities, including InQubeta, has skyrocketed. The ongoing QUBE presale recently entered its seventh stage, opening it with an impressive 16% price run from $0.01925 to $0.02240. This surge was triggered by massive whale demand, and evidence is in the crypto ICO sale of over 760 million tokens and rising.

Now that InQubeta has caught the attention of whale investors, QUBE holders are optimistic that it could boost bullish sentiment, sparking a rally to a new meteoric high. The token has already rallied by over 220% from its initial price, showcasing its potential to deliver on promised gains. This impressive performance has helped the platform raise a remarkable sum of over $8.6 million as rapid liquidity flowed into the crypto ICO.

Now that QUBE is approaching exchange listing, whales are buying the token in anticipation of an explosive surge. Newly launched cryptocurrencies are known to record bullish surges, and it is likely to be the same for InQubeta. Multiple predictions suggest that InQubeta’s launch could push QUBE from its $0.0308 listing price to $0.5 by the end of the year, making it the best crypto to invest in for long-term profits.

Tether’s (USDT) new token release results in upswing for Bitcoin (BTC)

The USDT token is one of the quickest and easiest ways for crypto investors to access US dollars. Tether mints new tokens strictly at its clients’ requests. The just-released $1 billion worth of Tether tokens are an authorized mint but have not yet been issued. This means that Tether will use the tokens as inventory if issuance and cross-chain swaps are requested from its institutional partners.

These new USDT tokens are bound to boost the crypto market. Such events improve market sentiment, so we saw Bitcoin rebound. The token recently recovered from the bearish correction it suffered in January. Now, BTC is set to deliver higher prices thanks to the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, a move that has increased the interest of institutional investors in the market.

Conclusion

The bullish momentum that the SEC’s decision on Bitcoin ETFs introduced to the market has pushed tokens, including Bitcoin, to higher prices. At the same time, only time will tell how Tether’s new $1 billion issuance will impact the crypto market, but Bitcoin‘s initial surge is a good sign. Meanwhile, InQubeta is an impressive performer that investors should keep on their radar. Its 220% early-stage rally is evidence of the explosive potential that could deliver millions to investors. The rising interest of whale investors in the presale shows that the token is selling fast, and interested investors should take advantage of the ongoing 15% bonus.

