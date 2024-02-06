February 6, 2024

Hospital unions threaten strike measures

Peo union issued a stark warning to the state health services (Okypy) on Tuesday threatening to take ‘dynamic measures’ due to severe understaffing in public hospitals.

In a statement, it charged “Okypy’s inexplicable delaying to discuss the burning issue of adequate staffing of public hospitals.”

It charged Okypy’s study for its staffing needs is “comical” and that every delay in hiring more staff meant more work for those already employed.

Peo warned that efforts to engage in dialogue that could lead to a deal has been met with “scorn and indifference” from Okypy’s management.

The union will on Wednesday hold a general meeting with contract workers employed at Paphos hospital to decide what measures will be taken.

The development comes as a new building for haemodialysis has been announced, without hiring more staff, Peo underscored.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

