Kormakitis floods ‘put lives at risk’

Lives were put at risk by the severe weather seen in the north last week, deputy mayor of Kormakitis Valentinos Koumettos told MPs on Tuesday.

The weather last Tuesday night was unpredictable and very dangerous, he told the House refugees committee.

The waters of the river had such momentum that lives were endangered. Luckily it was night, because if people were on the streets, then we would definitely have had accidents”.

Akel MP Christos Christofias, who had visited the area, said there was a lot of destruction to public infrastructure, homes, a stadium and a hotel.

The stadium had been completed only 15 days prior to the storm and was “severely damaged,” Koumettos said.

Multiple barns have also been shattered, resulting in the need to assess agricultural damage.

The exact value of damages is yet to be determined.

Christofias blasted the current government, accusing it of “unacceptable negligence” as the “relevant government officials” have not visited the village yet.

Disy MP Rita Thedorou Superman said that a lot of damage could have been avoided if there was the “necessary flood control works with the appropriate supervision and budget control.”

 

