Man wanted for burglary caught at Ledra crossing

Paphos police arrested a 34-year-old man on Monday for an investigated case of residential burglary and theft.

According to police, they were made aware of the crime on January 22 when a 47-year-old resident of Paphos reported that the alarm of an apartment belonging to her absent sister had gone off.

The 47-year-old reported that she entered her sister’s apartment to find it had been broken into and the safe moved but due to her arrival, the perpetrator abandoned it and ran away.

Police subsequently located a rental car, allegedly used by a 34-year-old suspect and permanent resident of the island, who also appeared on CCTV footage from the burgled apartment.

In a search of the vehicle police found various burglary tools as well as property suspected as stolen.

Police then secured a warrant against the 34-year-old for burglary, illegal possession of property, and possession of burglary tools and he was wanted.

On Monday around 2pm the 34-year-old presented himself at the Ledra cross point in Nicosia intending to travel to the north.

Officials established that what was wanted, where upon he was was stopped and searched. Various burglary tools and suspect items were found in his possession.

The man was immediately re-arrested for possession of burglary tools and other illegal property and was taken in custody to the Paphos prison.

Paphos CID are continuing the investigation.

