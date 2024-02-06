February 6, 2024

MEP calls for meeting between Holguin and civil society groups

UN secretary-general's personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin

European Parliament Member (MEP) Costas Mavrides on Tuesday reached out to the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin on behalf of civil society groups who have expressed interest in meeting with her.

In a letter sent to Holguin, Mavrides, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, said he was speaking on behalf of several civil society groups who have shown “intense” interest in meeting her.

The purpose of the future meeting, he explained, “is to give you [Holguin] the opportunity to come into contact with representatives of civil society whose political beliefs cover the entire spectrum, offering a comprehensive perspective of the different voices and opinions in Cyprus.”

I firmly believe that such a meeting would be useful, allowing you to better understand the concerns, opinions, and aspirations of the entire Cypriot people,” Mavrides said.

The MEP added that, during her first visit to Cyprus, Holguin met some civil society groups proposed to her solely by the UN Office in Cyprus.

“In order form an opinion on the reality of Cyprus, one must listen to every perspective, as there is a huge part of society whose opinion is not heard,” Mavrides said.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

