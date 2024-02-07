February 7, 2024

2024 declared the National Year of Youth

Cyprus on Wednesday declared 2024 as the National Year of Youth in a move to prioritise the needs and aspirations of its young population.

The relevant cabinet decision, announced by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the young to thrive and actively engage in shaping the country’s future.

It signals a concerted effort to raise awareness about youth-centric issues, promote policies tailored to their needs, strengthen their participation in societal affairs, and bolster their overall empowerment. It reflects a holistic approach to youth development, encompassing personal, social, economic, and professional growth within a framework of sustainability, digitalisation and inclusivity.

