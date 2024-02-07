February 7, 2024

Paphos begins ‘innovative’ digital marketing campaign

By Tom Cleaver01
paphos castle
Paphos Castle [Source: CNA]

Paphos has commenced an “innovative” digital campaign to promote itself as a tourist destination in more than 10 countries, its regional tourism board (Etap) said on Wednesday.

Etap said the campaign aims to build “on the successful effort of the last three years,” primarily aiming to increase international awareness of Paphos as a destination, to attract “higher quality” visitors, and those who have pre-existing direct flights to Cyprus.

They said “special emphasis” has been placed on countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Poland, and France, and that “specialised algorithmic technology” is being used to target “a predetermined range of potential visitors”.

This range, they said, includes people who “show an active online interest” in visiting Paphos or destinations similar to Paphos.

image
