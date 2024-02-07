February 7, 2024

Paphos man wanted for burglary of church premises

ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
Police in Paphos on Tuesday arrested a woman for an investigated case of possession of stolen property while her husband is wanted for burglary and theft.

According to the police, a priest in charge of Ayia Paraskevi church in Geroskippou square, reported that between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on February 2 or 3 the church office was broken into and €5,000 were stolen.

Paphos CID investigated at the scene and determined the perpetrators had entered through wooden window by breaching with a sharp object and removing burglar bars.

Various items were taken as evidence from the scene and police received a tip off about a likely suspect. 

Police obtained a search and arrest warrant for the suspect and searched the man’s residence in his wife’s presence on Tuesday afternoon.

During the search €4,705 euros and gold cufflinks, as well as two copper rings, were taken as evidence.

The wanted man’s wife was arrested and allegations she made during questioning are being investigated.

