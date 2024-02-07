February 7, 2024

Top Turkish Cypriots congratulate Azerbaijan’s Aliyev on election win

High-level Turkish Cypriot politicians on Wednesday evening congratulated Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the Caucasian nation’s Presidential elections.

Initial results show Aliyev having won over 92 per cent of votes cast and set to secure his position until 2031, taking his tenure to a total of 28 years.

Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar described the result as a “historic victory” for Aliyev and offered his congratulations.

Meanwhile, the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel said the result will “not only continue Azerbaijan’s steady rise, but will also make significant contributions to regional peace, the development of relations with the Turkic world, and between the TRNC and Azerbaijan.”

The north’s ‘parliament speaker’ Zorlu Tore offered his congratulations and said Aliyev’s victory will “be beneficial to the entire Turkic world.”

Relations between the north and Azerbaijan have been strengthened in recent years, with a 200-strong Turkish Cypriot delegation having visited the country in October.

While Azerbaijan does not officially recognise the north, Aliyev referred to Tatar as the “President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” following a bilateral meeting in Baku during October’s visit.

He added that it was “quite logical” for the north to have a seat as an observer of the Organisation of Turkic States.

The Republic of Cyprus had expressed “disappointment and dissatisfaction” after Aliyev had used the same terminology during a meeting with Tatar in 2022.

