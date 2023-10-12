October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

200-strong Turkish Cypriot delegation visits Azerbaijan

By Tom Cleaver03
Ersin Tatar boards the plane with his wife

A 200-strong Turkish Cypriot delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday, led by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Tatar has been joined in Azerbaijan by his wife Sibel, ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel, and ‘deputy prime minister’ Fikri Ataoglu, and other officials.

Speaking at Ercan (Tymbou) airport before his departure, he said the delegation “will make an effort to develop all kinds of ties with the brotherly state of Azerbaijan”.

“The other side is going door to door to prevent these contacts. They call us separatists and want no one to contact us.”

Speaking on the aeroplane while flying to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Ustel said “our teams will meet with their Azerbaijani colleagues at special meetings” with the aim of increasing trade between the north and Azerbaijan.

“Improving cooperation between countries and political parties will also contribute significantly to many important steps. I believe this visit will change and develop the cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries in a way that will break the rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, the north’s ‘parliament speaker’ Zorlu Tore attended an event in Lapithos to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev, whose son is the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev.

 

