February 8, 2024

Farmers protest EU Green policies in Nicosia, Paphos

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A previous protest by farmers

Farmers will protest on Thursday in Nicosia and Paphos, following suite with many of their European counterparts that have taken to the streets to air their concerns of EU Green policies.

The protests are expected to start at 10am in both the capital and Paphos, where farmers will meet at the Konia roundabout.

In the capital, farmers will gather outside the European Union House on Vyronos Avenue, where they will also give out fruits to passersby. They will also turn in a note with their demands to the EU house.

Police will be in the area to make traffic arrangements.

On Wednesday, police in Nicosia warned of traffic chaos when farmers from across the island stage a protest with their tractors and other agricultural machines. Drivers have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The protest starts at 10am at GSP stadium outside Nicosia.

Road closures will occur along the route the protesters will take.

Last week, farmers from Paphos staged a protest on the road between Amargeti and Statos in solidarity with demonstrating European farmers.

Farmers from across the continent have descended on Brussels in recent days, incensed by new environmental regulations and trade agreements allowing for cheap imports of produce to undercut European farms, particularly the agreement with South American common market Mercosur.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

