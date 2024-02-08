February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Satellite imagery to detect dumping sites

By Staff Reporter00
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΣ – ΑΡΑΚΑΠΑΣ – ΑΠΟΚΟΜΙΔΗ ΑΠΟΒΛΗΤΩΝ

By Rony Junior El Daccarche

Larnaca municipality is to take part in a pilot programme to identify illegal dumping sites through artificial intelligence and satellite imagery.

A conference was held by director of the satellite imagery company Periopsis Ltd, Andreas Kamilaris was held at the municipality where officials from Larnaca’s health services attended.

“Many areas in Cyprus face significant environmental risks due to illegal dumping as they accumulate garbage. This initiative will help identify these areas and get them cleaned up,” Kamilaris said.

Meetings will be held until March to develop this programme further.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Iconic engraving that became a Cyprus stamp

Staff Reporter

Avoiding 25% electricity bill hike may ‘come back to bite’

Andria Kades

Limassol murder trial postponed again

Gina Agapiou

Turkish Cypriot signs professional contract with Omonia

Tom Cleaver

Blankets and shelter for stray dogs in freezing Troodos

Staff Reporter

Statue found in sheep pen ‘may be 2,600 years old’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign