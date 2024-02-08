February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

What was it like to fall in love 50 years ago?

By Eleni Philippou02
talk to me about love

Is sending letters, postcards and love notes a thing of the past? An upcoming experiential workshop in Nicosia looks at the ways people express their love and how it compares to the olden days. Inspired by Valentine’s Day, the Nefeles Art Therapy Centre, Yasemin Collective and Entws twn Technwn invite men and women of all ages to join the Talk to Me About Love workshop that aims to unleash innermost heartfelt emotions through creative expression.

Taking place at the Nefeles Art Therapy Centre on February 13, the workshop will combine the art of storytelling and visual arts to take participants on a magical journey through time where senses, memories, old and new moments awaken. The event, led by actress and performer Natalia Panagiotou and art therapist Lenia Georgiou, aims to celebrate the expression of love and offer reflection and connection through a series of creative activities.

What is perhaps key to the workshop is the inclusion of people from all age groups (above 18 years old) to create a space where generations can come together and share stories and thoughts. “We especially invite seniors but also younger generations who wish to participate,” say organisers, “promoting diversity and fruitful encounters between generations.”

 

Talk to Me About Love

Experiential workshop on love through creative expression. Organised by Nefeles Art Therapy Centre, Yasemin Collective and Entws twn Technwn. February 13. Nefeles Art Therapy Centre, Nicosia. 6pm-7.30pm. €15. In Greek. Registrations need via form on Facebook event (Mila mou gia agapi). Tel: 96-586535

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Natural gas exports from Cyprus to Egypt ‘key’ for energy relations

Andria Kades

Engomi awaits government call on state fair grounds

Nikolaos Prakas

‘No photovoltaics without a permit’ interior minister argues

Andria Kades

‘There are no plans to close Dhekelia power station’

Tom Cleaver

Learn about Cyprus’ marine and terrestrial worlds

Eleni Philippou

Dead body found in sea by Cyprus ferry

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign