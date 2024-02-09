February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Agios Stefanos abuse allegations investigated

By Andria Kades032
wheelchair, disabled, special needs, handicapped, handicapable
File photo

A resident at the Agios Stefanos foundation reported that she was physically and verbally attacked by a carer at the Limassol facility, police confirmed on Friday.

The carer in question has been temporarily removed from their post while investigations are underway by both the police and social welfare services.

The resident appeared to have become increasingly aggravated with her carer due to her conditions at Agios Stefanos and, in her anger, broke a glass in the premises.

A senior carer was called to the scene urgently to handle the incident.

According to the police report filed by the resident on January 21, the carer initially began by verbally attacking her and subsequently physically attacking her.

CCTV footage allegedly captured the abuse as the incident took place in a shared space.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said authorities were now examining the CCTV to establish the facts of the case.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Christodoulides discusses Cyprus problem with Morphou mayor

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus trade deficit hits €8.57 billion in 2023

Souzana Psara

Traffic violations detected by fixed cameras drop 75 per cent

Staff Reporter

Invest Cyprus satisfied with ‘highly constructive’ investor meeting in Nicosia

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tepak calls for building rentals in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus lagging behind in recycling as municipal waste soars

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign