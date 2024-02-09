February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides discusses Cyprus problem with Morphou mayor

By Tom Cleaver00
President Nikos Christodoulides, receives the Mayor and the Municipal Council of Morphou
President Nikos Christodoulides, receives the Mayor and the Municipal Council of Morphou

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday discussed the Cyprus problem and policies impacting internally displaced persons with Morphou Mayor Victor Hadjiavraam.

Hadjiavraam was invited to the Presidential palace in light of UN Envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s first visit to Cyprus, and in the context of discussions with relevant stakeholders surrounding the Republic’s effort to resume negotiations.

Speaking about the meeting, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Christodoulides and Avraam had “discussed intensively issues which concern the occupied municipality and their intention to request a meeting with [Holguin].”

He went on to stress the importance of internally displaced persons’ participation in the upcoming local elections.

Hadjiavraam said he had been informed regarding the government’s latest policies regarding internally displaced persons, and agreed with Letymbiotis that internally displaced persons’ participation in the upcoming elections is “very important”.

“It is of great importance that many people vote to make it clear that they continue to claim their right of return,” he said.

He added that efforts are being made to facilitate the votes of more internally displaced persons with ballot boxes in more locations, especially in rural areas, “so they don’t have to go down into the towns to vote.”

He knocked back a question regarding the absence of young people from organisations comprising of internally displaced persons, saying there is “a large participation of young people” in the Morphou Municipality’s events.

He added his hope that more young people are elected to the municipal council in this year’s elections.’

He also expressed his hope that he will meet Holguin, saying “we are ready to bring people from Morphou to a meeting to directly state what they want from her.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

