February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, farmers protested in Nicosia and Paphos, following similar action from many of their European counterparts.

Meanwhile, parliament will very soon hold hearings on what some have dubbed a “mega scandal“.

Elsewhere, Health Minister Michalis Damianos attended the inauguration of a supported living facility for people with mental health needs.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

