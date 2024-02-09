February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist
Vegan alternatives

Delicious Tacos

1 can of red kidney beans

1 red onion, diced

3 tablespoons of sweetcorn

1 avocado, smashed

3 tablespoons (1/2 medium carrot) of grated carrots

1 tablespoon of crushed dried chili

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of dried parsley

1 medium cucumber, diced

1 teaspoon of sriracha hot chili sauce

 

Mix all together

Line a ready taco with a clean lettuce leaf

Fill taco with mix

Serve and enjoy

 

 

guest2Hemp Seed Protein Snacks (no bake)

1 cup of salted almonds

2 cups of loosely packed soft dates (no stones)

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

3 tablespoons of maple syrup

1/2 cup of hemp seeds

1/2 cup of tahini

 

Grind almonds to powder (note if you don’t have a powerful food processor you can always use almond flour or chop them finely)

Add dates and mix together until smooth

Add the rest of the ingredients and mix under it becomes a sticky dough

Put into a paper lined Pyrex or container

Freeze for an hour and then divide into approx 10 pieces

Refreeze to keep for longer or put in the refrigerator if (and they will!) be eaten in the next few days

Delicious and is great for a sweet tooth and chocolate alternative

 

 

guest3Vegetable and Soya Mince Soup

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 medium white onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 inches of fresh ginger, diced

1/2 teaspoon of thyme

1/2 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon of ground pepper

1 and 1/2 cubes of vegetable stock

1 cup of dried soya

1/2 cup of wholegrain orzo

4 cups of diced mixed vegetables (carrots, zucchini, red cabbage, and anything else you like)

Water 8 cups

 

Sauté onions, garlic and ginger in olive oil

Add vegetables for a further two minutes

Pour stock water over vegetables

Add soya and orzo

Add herbs

Allow to simmer for 20 minutes

Serve hot

 

If you would like to receive more including a free recipe book and to get emails with healthy living tips, live zooms sessions and attend physical events at a discount, join Farahs Club for just €1. https://www.farahs.club/products/subscription

