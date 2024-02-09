Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Vegan alternatives
Delicious Tacos
1 can of red kidney beans
1 red onion, diced
3 tablespoons of sweetcorn
1 avocado, smashed
3 tablespoons (1/2 medium carrot) of grated carrots
1 tablespoon of crushed dried chili
1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper
1 teaspoon of dried parsley
1 medium cucumber, diced
1 teaspoon of sriracha hot chili sauce
Mix all together
Line a ready taco with a clean lettuce leaf
Fill taco with mix
Serve and enjoy
Hemp Seed Protein Snacks (no bake)
1 cup of salted almonds
2 cups of loosely packed soft dates (no stones)
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
3 tablespoons of maple syrup
1/2 cup of hemp seeds
1/2 cup of tahini
Grind almonds to powder (note if you don’t have a powerful food processor you can always use almond flour or chop them finely)
Add dates and mix together until smooth
Add the rest of the ingredients and mix under it becomes a sticky dough
Put into a paper lined Pyrex or container
Freeze for an hour and then divide into approx 10 pieces
Refreeze to keep for longer or put in the refrigerator if (and they will!) be eaten in the next few days
Delicious and is great for a sweet tooth and chocolate alternative
Vegetable and Soya Mince Soup
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 medium white onion, diced
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 inches of fresh ginger, diced
1/2 teaspoon of thyme
1/2 teaspoon basil
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon of ground pepper
1 and 1/2 cubes of vegetable stock
1 cup of dried soya
1/2 cup of wholegrain orzo
4 cups of diced mixed vegetables (carrots, zucchini, red cabbage, and anything else you like)
Water 8 cups
Sauté onions, garlic and ginger in olive oil
Add vegetables for a further two minutes
Pour stock water over vegetables
Add soya and orzo
Add herbs
Allow to simmer for 20 minutes
Serve hot
