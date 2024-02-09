February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen reported missing found in another country

By Nikolaos Prakas079
File photo

A teen boy was found in another European country, after being reported missing from his home in Cyprus in July, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy was reported missing by his family in July, only to be found living in another country.

Police in Larnaca worked together with the European Union office. The police discovered the 17-year-old living in the other country he was found.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

