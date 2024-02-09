February 9, 2024

Tepak calls for building rentals in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko049
The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak)

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) has issued a call for expressions of interest from legal or natural persons who own buildings for rent in the centre of Limassol.

According to an announcement released on Friday, Tepak is interested in renting buildings within a radius of approximately 1.5 kilometres from the rectorate building to cover housing needs for office spaces.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is set for March 7.

All relevant forms and information regarding the specifications of the buildings requested for rent and the procedure for submitting expressions of interest have been posted on Tepak’s official website.

For more information and clarifications, interested parties can call 25002355.

