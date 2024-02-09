Today’s weather: Intermittent clouds

February 9, 2024

Friday’s weather will see intermittent clouds punctuated by isolated rain and even the possible odd storm, particularly in the western half of the island.

Rain and storms could progress eastwards as the day goes on.

Meanwhile, the snow atop the Troodos mountain range continues to melt, with a recorded depth of two centimetres at sunrise.

Temperatures are set to rise to a high of 19 degrees Celsius on the coasts, 18 degrees Celsius inland, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate, between three and four Beaufort.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase, bringing with it possible isolated rain in coastal areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop to eight degrees Celsius on the coasts, seven degrees Celsius inland, and three degrees Celsius in the mountains.

A foggy start is expected on Saturday, while clouds will remain for the rest of the day.

Clearer weather and higher temperatures will be observed on Sunday and into next week.

