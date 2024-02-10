February 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flames engulf restaurant in Nicosia

By Andria Kades0130
firemen 04

One restaurant in Nicosia and another in Limassol were set on fire in the past 24 hours and sustained extensive damage, the fire service said on Saturday.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said a restaurant in the Aglandja area of the capital was in flames at 4:58am.

It took six fire fighting vehicles to put out the flames, which damaged the premises and an electricity authority substation.

More staff were called in to deal with the fire and the cause of the flames will be investigated.

In Limassol, the fire broke out at a restaurant on Amathountos avenue at 1:41pm on Friday.

Two firefighting vehicles were deployed and it has since emerged the cause was a cooking oil fire.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Hospital staff to strike over ‘chemical hazard’

Andria Kades

‘There are new opportunities for Cyprus issue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man dies in labour accident

Andria Kades

Limassol photographer goes psycho graphic

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus, are you loved?

Alix Norman

Cyprus beer exports surge in first eight months of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign