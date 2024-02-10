February 10, 2024

Hundreds attend pro-Palestine protest in Nicosia

By Andria Kades051
Photo: Rony Junior El Daccache

Over 100 people gathered at a pro-Palestine protest in Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square on Saturday, calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

This is the 18th consecutive week in which people have taken to the streets to protest against the ongoing war, calling on Israel to accept a ceasefire.

A small scuffle took place between some protestors and people who were sitting in a nearby café, who reacted to the pro-Palestine chants.

Police immediately broke up the fight.

Organised by United for Palestine, attendees held placards reading ‘stop the blockade’ and ‘silence is violence’.

Expressing their solidarity to the Palestinian people, one attendee told the Cyprus Mail that despite the fact that the war is still continuing “this is a sign that we too, should still continue.

“The war has been going on for five months and we too have been here for five months. There will always be something bigger than us. If we don’t keep trying, what’s the point?”

The attendee shared it was motivating that people continued to go and fight. “Israel’s genocide in Gaza and their escalation of violence in the occupied territories continues,” the organisers said.

Almost 28,000 Gazans have been killed since October 7, but there are surely many more beneath the rubble,” they added.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

