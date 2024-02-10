February 10, 2024

Man dies in labour accident

By Andria Kades0133
A 36-year-old man from Strovolos died in a labour accident at an oil mill at Limassol’s Anogyra village on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

Petros Papadopoulos was repairing a machine used to collect olives. Under circumstances which are being investigated, he was crushed by a part of the vehicle and is reported to have died instantly.

Papadopoulos was transferred to Limassol general hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He is the son of Politis newspaper publisher Yiannis Papadopoulos. The Cyprus Mail expresses it condolences to the family.

Police officers, members of the electromechanical service and the labour department were at the scene to investigate the circumstances under which the accident occurred.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

