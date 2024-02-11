February 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gov prepares Maronite village resettlement schemes

By Andria Kades0332
President Nikos Christodoulides with First Lady Philippa Karsera at the religious ceremony
President Nikos Christodoulides with First Lady Philippa Karsera at the religious ceremony

The government is working on and will soon will announce plans to offer incentives to young families and couples to resettle in Maronite villages in the north, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

He stressed that both he and the government recognise the struggles of the Maronite community of Cyprus.

Christodoulides was attending a religious ceremony celebrating Saint Maron, patron and founder of the Maronite Church at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia.

He said it was a special honor for him to attend the celebration for the first time as President of the Republic and highlighted his presence should be interpreted as a sign of appreciation and honor towards the Maronite community.

“For me what particularly distinguishes the Maronite community is the fact that this year marks 50 years since the Turkish invasion, 50 years of continuous occupation”, he said.

Despite this fact, he continued, “your struggles, your efforts are daily and we must recognize that these efforts and struggles bear results.”

He announced that the government is working on, and the cabinet will soon announce plans offering incentives to resettle in Maronite villages, particularly for young people and young couples.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cyprus’ stateless children, a red-tape nightmare

Theo Panayides

UN envoy to visit Cyprus mid-march

Andria Kades

Tipping point for waiting staff

Jonathan Shkurko

Valentine’s events are not just for couples

Eleni Philippou

Makarios statue defaced in Paphos

Andria Kades

Photovoltaics plan by month’s end

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign