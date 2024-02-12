February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus
By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
gerapetritis
Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giorgos Gerapetritis [Source:CNA]

Greece will exhaust every possibility, so that there can be positive developments in the Cyprus issue, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Monday, following a meeting he had with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Speaking to the press,  he said that they (he and Guterres) discussed the Cyprus problem, referring to the appointment of a personal envoy by the SG who has the mandate to proceed with talks.

“We remain firmly committed to the United Nations Security Council resolutions for a bizonal bi-communal federation. The opportunity, which is given, should be used by the sides, to sit at the negotiations table. Greece will exhaust every possibility, so that we can have positive developments in the Cyprus issue’’, he pointed out.

He said that with Guterres they exchanged ideas on current international crises, adding that Greece is committed to international law, foreign policy principles and this is appreciated by the UN and the SG himself “who always looks forward to our cooperation.”

Gerapetritis said that they discussed the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, Haiti and Sub-Saharan Africa. He noted that the UN has a very important role to play and called for a decision-making process that is swift, effective and conveys a sense of integrity. He also called for accountability for those who violate international law.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

