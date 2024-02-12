February 12, 2024

Cyprus authority celebrates 100 years of radio

Honouring more than 100 years of radio, the Cyprus radio and television authority to celebrate Unesco’s World Radio Day on Tuesday.

The international theme of this year’s celebration is a ‘century of information, entertainment and education.’

Radio has a crucial role as a medium of mass communication, reporting important information and entertaining the public,” the Cyprus radio and television authority said.

“With radio, we can promote universal values and fundamental principles of journalism such as freedom of speech, respect for the sensitivities of all citizens and social groups, accurate, timely information, and high-quality entertainment and programmes,” the authority added.

Unesco’s proposed 13 actions this year include pre-recorded and live speech broadcasts, visits to radio organisations, podcasts, among others, that can be organised to promote and strengthen radio production and cooperation.

For this year’s Radio Day, Unesco has created an online map which allows radios and other relevant stakeholders to connect across borders.

