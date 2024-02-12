Fast-track your Cypriot citizenship with our online Greek classes

In an exciting development for professionals working in Cyprus, the Cypriot parliament has recently amended Cyprus civil registry law, creating a unique opportunity for those seeking Cypriot citizenship.
Understanding Greek at a A2 or B1 level now significantly fast-tracks the naturalisation process, reducing the waiting time from seven years to as little as four. The new law stipulates that proficiency in Greek can expedite the naturalisation process. Individuals at the A2 level can apply for citizenship after five years, while those at B1 level can do so in just four years.
Our online Greek-language school, with extensive experience in Greek-language tuition for foreigners, is thus perfectly positioned to help you seize this opportunity. Our courses are designed to guide you to these levels efficiently, making your path to citizenship smoother and faster.
General Greek course
After an initial one-on-one consultation with a professional tutor, you’ll be placed in a course that matches your current Greek-language level. Our comprehensive courses are tailored to encompass all the requisites for the Certificate of Attainment in Modern Greek (Πιστοποίηση Ελληνομάθειας), a goal you can achieve with the dedicated guidance of our tutors. In our classes, we ensure a balanced focus on speaking, listening, writing and reading, to provide a well-rounded learning experience.
Our tailored approach to learning Greek:
We understand that learning a new language – especially for a specific purpose like citizenship – requires a focused approach. Our courses are structured to:
- Satisfy the examination requirements: We focus on the essential skills and knowledge needed to reach these specific levels of language proficiency.
- Flexible learning: Online classes offer you the flexibility to attend from anywhere in the world, making them perfect for busy professionals. Additionally, for private lessons, you can easily adjust the times and days to suit your schedule.
- Private or Group lessons: You have the option to choose between private or group classes. Contact us for more information about the available options.
- Experienced instructors: Our team of language experts is well-versed in the nuances of the Greek language and the specific requirements for the Cypriot naturalisation process.
How we ensure your success:
- Customised learning materials: Our resources are tailored to meet the requirements of the Certificate of Attainment in Modern Greek, emphasising practical language use in everyday situations.
- Interactive sessions: Engage in real-time conversations and receive immediate feedback, crucial for rapid language acquisition.
- Regular assessments: Track your progress with periodic assessments designed to prepare you for the official language-proficiency tests.
Enrol today and start your journey:
With the new law in effect, there’s never been a better time to start learning Greek. Enrol in our classes today and take the first step towards your Cypriot citizenship. Our course advisors are ready to assist you with any queries, and to guide you through the enrolment process.
Contact us:
- theonlinegreektutor.com
- 0035799323091
- [email protected]