February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEurope

German president’s official visit starting on Monday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency023
File photo: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier [Source CNA]

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in Cyprus on Monday for an official visit by invitation of the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides.

According to official announcement, this is the first visit by a German president to Cyprus since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The German president arrived on Sunday accompanied by the members his delegation and will be received by Christodoulides on Monday morning.

Award ceremonies for the two presidents will be followed by a private meeting and extended talks between delegations of the two countries, after which they will make statements to the media.

Afterwards, the two presidents will visit the Nicosia Town Hall and the old town along the green line, followed by a lunch hosted by the Cyprus chamber of commerce (Keve).

In the afternoon, Steinmeier will visit the anthropological laboratory of the missing persons committee (CMP) and briefly meet with Unficyp peacekeepers.

Later he will visit the House of Europe and the Goethe Institute, as well as the House of Representatives, where he will meeting with the House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

In the evening, the the German president will attend an official dinner hosted in his honour by Christodoulides, at the Presidential Palace.

On Tuesday, Steinmeier will speak to students at the Makarios III High School in Aglantzia, and then the migrant reception centre in Kofinou, where he will be briefed by Interior Minister Konstantinos Ioannou. 

Afterwards, he visit the village of Lefkara on a guided tour, followed by a lunch for two presidents in Kato Drys, before departing for Germany.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

