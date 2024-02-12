February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister calls for cost estimates for Olympic team

By Jonathan Shkurko086
education minister, michaelidou, athena michaelidou
Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Athena Michaelidou

Logistics for Cypriot athletes taking part in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics were discussed on Monday between Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and the newly appointed Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) president Ioannis Ioannou.

Michaelidou stressed the importance of effective governance initiatives.

In her remarks following the meeting, Michaelidou stressed the need for a structured work plan with clear actions, cost estimations and timelines to advance the sports sector.

She highlighted the integration of sports into education and youth development as a priority, pledging the ministry’s support to KOA’s efforts.

Ioannou emphasised their commitment to providing full support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, aiming to maximise Cyprus’ participation in the Paris games.

Both expressed optimism about the future of Cypriot sports, citing the collaborative efforts between the ministry and KOA as instrumental in achieving them.

KOA came under fire during a House ethics committee last November, when the audit service complained that Cyprus’ delegation at last May’s Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) in Malta comprised of 187 athletes and another whopping 100 people who were also part of the mission.

An additional complaint was that the KOA president at the time Giorgos Chrysostomou stayed in a more expensive hotel than other members of the mission.

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

