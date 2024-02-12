February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Paphos police investigating car fire

car fire
Photo source: CNA

Police in Paphos were on Monday investigating a car fire that broke out overnight causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

According to police, the suspected arson was reported shortly after 9pm on Sunday. The car was in the parking lot of an apartment complex where its owner, a 36-year-old café owner, lives in ​​Konia.

Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire, which however caused extensive damage of as yet undetermined value to the front of the vehicle.

The scene was cordoned off and investigations resumed at daybreak.

