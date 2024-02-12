February 12, 2024

UK Chief Rabbi makes first Cyprus visit

United Kingdom’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis made his first visit to Cyprus on Monday.

According to a statement released by the office of the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus, the reception ceremony took place at the Jewish Museum in Larnaca, where Cyprus Chief Rabbi Ari Zeev Raskin and Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik welcomed him.

“The visit of Chief Rabbi Mirvis marks a significant opportunity for the Jewish community in Cyprus and strengthens the strong ties between Cyprus and the United Kingdom,” the statement said.

“His presence not only promotes interfaith dialogue and cooperation but also symbolises unity and mutual respect between communities.”

Representing the municipality of Larnaca, Mirvis was welcomed by municipal councillor George Lakkotrypis.

