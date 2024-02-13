February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

12 years for man who sexually abused child

By Tom Cleaver024
Nicosia central prison

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday after having been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

The ruling was handed down at the Larnaca Criminal Court.

The sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year-sentence he received in January 2021 for rape.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

British MPs arrive in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Education ministry investigates homophobic video

Iole Damaskinos

Palestinian film festival launches in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Paphos tourism takes a hit — regional conflict, cheaper alternatives bruise hotel sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Four arrested in Limassol for possession of burglary tools

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

CyprusMail
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign