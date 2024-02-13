February 13, 2024

Four arrested in Limassol for possession of burglary tools

Limassol police arrested four persons in the early hours on Tuesday while burglary tools were found in their vehicle.

According to the police, officers on motorised patrol noticed the suspects’ vehicle around 2am while idling parked on the left side of the road, on Pervolas Street, in Germasogia.

When police approached the car and asked the driver for his information he got out and tried to escape on foot. Police stopped the man, a 32-year-old resident of Paphos, against whom a judicial arrest warrant was pending for a case of malicious damage and theft.

Police subsequently established that the car’s passengers were a 38-year-old and two 25-year-olds, all Paphos residents, and found various burglary tools, including gloves, hoods and torches, in the vehicle.

The four suspects were arrested for evident crimes and were taken to the Limassol police department.

The driver was given a drug test which came out positive.

Limassol CID continues the investigation.

