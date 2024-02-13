February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strike called off at Nicosia hospital

By Andria Kades00
collision
File photo

Nicosia general hospital lab workers on Tuesday called off strike measures after receiving assurances a solution will be found for their concerns over a chemical hazard.

Peo, Sek and Pasydy unions said they had received written assurances from the state health services (Okypy) saying a technical study would begin with the aim of completing it within a week.

The goal is to assess the situation and find both short-term and long-term solutions.

Lab workers will be briefed within two weeks.

As such, the strike slated for Thursday will be postponed.

Unions charged the ventilation system and extractors do not work properly at the Nicosia general hospital histopathology lab.

They said lab staff are exposed to toxic fumes, exposing them to a chemical hazard.

“It is unthinkable that in a lab where cancer diagnosis tests are being carried out, authorities do not take any measures to prevent it.”

Employees have to deal with consequences such as “burning eyes, dry eyes, coughing, dizziness and bitter taste. The chronic and accumulated effects of chemicals can cause serious health problems for employees,” unions charged.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

All you need to know about rock climbing in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

AG’s office ‘approved unlawful state aid’

Elias Hazou

MPs complain over delays to transposing EU laws

Elias Hazou

Turkish Cypriot football chief ready to talk with CFA

Tom Cleaver

Unions not satisfied with ministry’s pension plan

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Sex education should be age appropriate’

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign