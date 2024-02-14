Cyprus calls for UK MPs’ help on ‘common challenges’

House president Annita Demetriou on Wednesday called for the British parliament to “offer assistance” to address “common challenges”.

She made the remark during a meeting with a delegation of British MPs who are on the island for an official visit, adding that she had discussed matters such as equality and human rights with them.

She added that the delegation’s arrival in Cyprus “coincides with the appointment of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin, a first substantial step after several years of impasse in negotiations towards the reunification of the country.”

She also said their visit comes amid Turkish violations on the ground and within the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Additionally, she described the meeting as an “excellent opportunity to follow up” on her own visit to the United Kingdom last year, and to “ensure contact and cooperation between the two countries … and exchange views on issues of bilateral cooperation”.

At the end of the meeting, she presented one of the MPs, Conservative Party MP Sir Roger Gale with the Medal of the House of Representatives, for his “lifelong efforts and support for Cyprus and its people”.

In return, Gale presented Demetriou with a medal given to him by his constituent George Gerolemou, who had asked him in 1983 to help him return to the house he left in Komi Kebir.

Later, the delegation met with the House foreign affairs committee, with committee chairman Harris Georgiades who told them that Cyprus had sought to play a constructive role in the recent crisis in the Middle East and had been an island of security in a troubled region.

He added that the country had been working closely with European Union partners and the international community to facilitate plans.

“The missing element in our network of regional cooperation is Turkey,” he said, adding that Cyprus “is the country which would benefit the most” from better relations with Turkey.

Addressing the committee, British MP Caroline Noakes of the Conservative party said the delegation is “committed to a bizonal, bicommunal federation as a solution to the Cyprus problem”.

She added that they consider Maria Angela Holguin’s appointment “to be the first opportunity in a seven-year impasse for some progress to be made”, but noted that “goodwill must be shown on both sides” for such progress to be made.

Sir Roger Gale promoted confidence-building measures as a “very useful precondition” for a solution to the Cyprus problem, while also condemning “violations in the Varosha area”.

“Securing the future of Famagusta is a starting point in exchange for some reasonable and confidence-building safeguards.”

Akel MP Yiorgos Loukaides said “a strong message must be sent to Turkey not to proceed with its plans in relation to Famagusta, since this would destroy any prospect for [Holguin’s] efforts.”

Volt MP Alexandra Attalides said she supports the UN’s efforts to restart negotiations and added that she does not believe the current situation regarding the Cyprus problem is in the interest of either the Greek Cypriots or the Turkish Cypriots.

British Labour MP Fabian Hamilton said he condemns “Turkish efforts to spread misinformation comparing the situation in Gaza to what is happening in Cyprus,” while he also stressed the need to “inform against the prospect of a two-state solution”.