Diko hits out at probe into homophobic video

Condemnation and repercussions over a homophobic video shown in a Nicosia school has been deemed fascist by the head of the House education committee and Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas.
The education ministry had recently ordered announced an investigation into the incident, after independent MP Alexandra Attalides wrote to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou condemning a theologian at a Nicosia lyceum for showing a video of a Greek bishop of Mesogaias Nikolaos saying “two men cannot unite together,” and “heterosexuality is necessary for uniting.”
Following Attalides’ complaint to the ministry, it emerged the theologian, who showed the video to his students, said it was part of the approved curriculum for religion class which is taught at all public schools.
Michaelidou has since ordered an investigation into the theologian that showed the video to the class.
However, lashing out at Attalides and the ministry, Diko MP Mylonas said it was “fascist behaviour” to order the investigation.
“This fascist mentality of imposing the education of children by MPs or organised groups that do not respect the opposing viewpoint cannot continue,” he said in his letter to Michaelidou, condemning Attalides’ complaint.
He said that bishop was “scientifically explaining” the church’s position on marriage and adoption by gay couples.
He added that children at this age group in lyceum are informed in a similar manner about the positions of the LGBTI movement and others, and critical thinking should be left to the discretion of these children.
“I consider Alexandra Attalides’ action to be fascist and at the same time an indicator of your inability to deal with banning the transmission of ideas in our schools in a modest and moderate manner,” he said.
He said that the “scientific community cannot be silenced” and that the freedom of expression, information and education must continue.
Commenting on the matter, Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Despo Michaelidou said proselytising and propaganda in schools was not acceptable and the incident should be seriously examined.
“Individual educators are free to embellish the curriculum with the aim to promote critical thinking, not provide [exercises in] catechism, proselytising or propaganda,” she said.