February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior ministry pledge to upgrade lifeguard system

By Staff Reporter

By Rony Junior El Daccache

The interior ministry has announced that it is in the process of examining and evaluating the entire lifeguard system to ensure it is managed more efficiently.

This announcement came just a day before the lifeguard’s plan to go on strike at the interior ministry on Thursday at 10:30 am.

The ministry highlighted that thanks to the recent implementation of the national safety plan (Salamis), the plan of action can now be kickstarted.

A meeting with the interior ministry’s representatives was held last October alongside labour unions Pasyek Peo and Oekdy Sek where issues related to the system were raised with promises for an immediate response.

The new process aims to increase the number of months of employment for seasonal lifeguards and the trade unions are to be informed “as soon as possible” regarding the changes, the ministry said.

“The concerns raised by the labour unions aim to create more permanent lifeguard positions, especially as there is an increase in need during the months of summer,” it said, adding that the permanent posts for winter are still subject to evaluation as there is much less demand.

The interior ministry noted that 45 new lifeguard towers have been built and the number of permanent lifeguards has increased by 14, currently standing at 92 in total.

“We are working towards finding the most appropriate solution in terms of the management of lifeguard protection and supplying all the necessary lifeguard equipment,” it added.

In the meantime, the interior ministry will continue to implement the national safety plan (Salamis), it said.

The requests made by the lifeguard themselves are for hourly lifeguard positions, increase in pay, and the implementation of a recruitment process for both permanent and seasonal lifeguards.

 

 

