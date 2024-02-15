Book your spot for ‘Flavors of Life’ to fight childhood cancer

Reserve your spots for the culinary journey “Flavors of Life” and enjoy an unforgettable event while actively supporting the fight against childhood cancer!
Organisers are the School of Life and Health Sciences of the University of Nicosia (UNIC), in collaboration with the Yale School of Public Health, with the event taking place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at LOFT Restaurant (located on the 12th floor of UNIC’s SIX Residences).
“Flavors of Life” will be held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, underlining the importance of the event, and UNIC’s commitment to promoting Cypriot culture and gastronomy while supporting worthy causes.
All event proceeds will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation, to support its Childhood Cancer Centre, towards a world full of children’s smiles!
About the culinary journey
This unique gastronomic experience will take you on a journey through the rich culinary heritage of Cyprus, combining exquisite dishes made from locally-produced and -sourced Cypriot ingredients, and with the finest spirits based on the aromas of Cypriot flora.
Each dish and drink will be presented with a brief historical perspective, providing a glimpse into the island’s vibrant past, a link to the present and a glimpse into the future. Nutrition and health information will also be provided, highlighting the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and its emphasis on sustainable, local produce.
But the delights won’t stop at the palate. To enhance the experience, the culinary journey will be accompanied by authentic Cypriot melodies, creating an atmosphere as rich and vibrant as the food and drink on offer.
Event details:
- Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
- Time: 8pm.
- Location: LOFT Restaurant (located on the 12th floor of UNIC’s SIX Residences).
- Price: €65 per person (payable at the entrance).
- Reservations: To secure your spot, please email Maria Nassif ([email protected]) or Marina Georgiou ([email protected]). Please include your name, contact details, and the number of attendees.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the tastes, sounds and history of Cyprus, while supporting a worthy cause. Join us for a feast for the senses, and a celebration of Cypriot gastronomy and culture!